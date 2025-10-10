Samar Jafri named Spotify RADAR Pakistan artist

Pakistani singer and actor Samar Jafri. — Instagram@samarjafri_

KARACHI: Spotify has named Samar Jafri as its RADAR Pakistan artist for the fourth quarter of 2025, marking another milestone in the singer’s fast-rising journey through Pakistan’s evolving music scene.

Jafri, whose soulful vocals and emotionally charged lyrics have resonated deeply with younger listeners, continues to emerge as one of the most promising voices in contemporary Pakistani music.

His singles Main Rahun and Guzaarishein, released earlier this year, have collectively crossed 23.3 million streams, with Main Rahun alone exceeding 14 million plays.

Over the past month, Jafri’s reach has extended far beyond Pakistan, with significant listenership reported from Bangladesh, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and the UAE.

Spotify data shows that listeners aged 18 to 24 make up more than half of his audience, reflecting the artist’s strong connection with a generation navigating self-expression and emotion through music.

Speaking about the recognition, Jafri said this achievement felt like “the beginning of something I’ve been dreaming about for years”.

He described the journey as one built on patience and persistence, adding that sharing his story through the platform was “one of the highlights of this year”.

Jafri has been writing and producing music for over six years, gradually gaining attention for his sincere songwriting and understated style.

His work blends modern pop elements with the lyrical introspection that has made him a favourite among young listeners.

With this recognition, Jafri joins the growing list of Pakistani musicians gaining global visibility through digital platforms, a trend that continues to redefine the country’s independent music landscape.