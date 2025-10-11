Pakistan conducts operations in border regions to protect citizens: FO

Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan addresses a press briefing in Islamabad on May 16, 2025. — Facebook/File

FO avoids comment on reports about Pakistan striking inside Afghanistan.

Pakistan respects sovereignty of Afghanistan, says FO spokesperson.

Groups like TTP represent common threat to peace: Shafqat Ali Khan.



The Foreign Office on Friday refrained from commenting on reports of Pakistani strikes inside Afghanistan, but reaffirmed the country’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding its citizens through intelligence-based counterterrorism operations along the border, The News reported.

In his weekly news briefing, FO Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan added: “All I can say right now is that Pakistan reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the security and well-being of its people. Our security forces and law enforcement agencies conduct targeted operations in border regions to safeguard our citizens from terrorist threats, particularly those posed by groups such as Fitna al-Khwarij or the TTP. These operations are meticulously planned based on credible and actionable intelligence and executed with precision.”

He pointed out that Pakistan respects the sovereignty of Afghanistan, and remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering dialogue and cooperation with its neighbour to address the shared challenges of terrorism.

“Pakistan has consistently prioritised diplomacy, even in the face of persistent threats emanating from terrorist hideouts and sanctuaries inside Afghanistan. We urge the Afghan authorities to ensure that their territory is not used as a launch pad for terrorist activities against Pakistan. Groups like TTP represent a common threat to the peace and stability of our region, necessitating collective action to counter their malignant influence”, said the spokesperson, sending a clear message to Kabul.

In this regard, Pakistan is dedicated to resolving challenges through dialogue and constructive engagement because it believes that both nations share a mutual interest in combating terrorism and restoring stability.

“We believe that Afghanistan should be able to reclaim its sovereignty and security and terrorist groups like TTP need to be combated robustly”, he added.

The spokesperson was at pains to underline that the question of terrorism emanating from Afghanistan is a constant part of all their interactions and dialogues, at multiple levels, with the Kabul authorities.

“We have been impressing upon the seriousness of this issue and from the prime minister to the level of senior officials, we have articulated our position very clearly and firmly”, he added.

To a query on the ongoing visit of the Afghan interim foreign minister to India, the spokesperson did not express any concern except to say that it has always been Pakistan’s position that Afghanistan’s bilateral relations with any other country remain that it is a matter between those two countries. Afghanistan is a sovereign, independent country, and Pakistan did not have any particular comment to offer on it.

“We follow the regional developments, and our request to Afghanistan, while respecting their sovereign right to pursue the foreign policy they desire for their country, has been that the Afghan territory should not be allowed to be used against Pakistan,” said the spokesperson.

Regarding a possible visit by the Afghan interim foreign minister to Pakistan since he travelled to Moscow and New Delhi after the UN sanctions were lifted, the spokesperson said: “Foreign minister/deputy prime minister has visited Afghanistan. So, in the fullness of time, we hope that the visit should take place”.

Asked if Pakistan was disappointed that President Donald Trump had missed getting the Nobel Peace Prize announced on Friday, he responded: “We made a decision to nominate President Donald Trump for Noble Peace Prize keeping in view the clear and very important and positive role played by the United States in the de-escalation of tensions between Pakistan and India in May, leading to the ceasefire. It is unambiguous, and it is clear for everyone to see, except for those who do not want to see. So based on that, we feel President Trump played a very important role, and that is why we nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize. So, what happens after that, I am not in a position to comment on it”.

On reports that Pakistan had offered the US to build a seaport at Pasni, the spokesperson’s remarks were the first on the record so far.

“First of all, various commercial proposals remain under discussion, and it is not an official thing for us to comment on as no official position or initiative has been taken by the government of Pakistan. Our efforts in pursuing positive relations with the United States are based on mutual respect."

"Pakistan is not and does not wish to be part of any bloc politics. Our priority is to stabilise our economy and ensure our security,” he emphasised.