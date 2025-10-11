Islamabad, Pindi remain paralysed for second consecutive day amid TLP's protest call

Activists of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan shout slogans near their party headquarters in Lahore, as authorities blocked the road with shipping containers, in Lahore on October 9, 2025, ahead of their pro-Palestinian march towards Islamabad. — AFP

Day-to-day affairs in Islamabad and Rawalpindi remain badly affected for the second consecutive day on Saturday due to the closure of roads and internet service suspension amid a protest call by Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

Major roads and intersections, including Faizabad interchange and IJP Road, remained completely closed to traffic. The key Faizabad Interchange connecting Rawalpindi and Islamabad was sealed off with shipping containers, while Khanna Pul, Kuri Road, and Dhoke Kala Khan routes also remained closed to traffic.

The Islamabad administration has sealed the Red Zone and placed containers around D-Chowk to block access.

The administration has also imposed a complete ban on the entry of heavy vehicles into Rawalpindi, while roads leading to the airport have also been sealed with containers.

Educational institutions are closed while internet service in several parts of Islamabad and Rawalpindi remains suspended for the second consecutive day, causing difficulties for residents and businesses.

The Metro Bus service between Rawalpindi and Islamabad was suspended amid security concerns, while police contingents have been deployed at Faizabad interchange, a site known for the religious party's previous sit-ins.

All restaurants and hotels in the Faizabad area have also been sealed by the authorities.

The authorities have already imposed Section 144 of the CrPC across Punjab, barring the display of weapons and banning public gatherings.

The measures have been taken in the wake of a protest call in the capital by the Saad Hussain Rizvi-led religious and political party.

A day earlier, Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry said that the government is making efforts to prevent TLP’s planned march towards Islamabad through peaceful means, asserting that the state "would not be blackmailed by mobs".

Chaudhry maintained that the federal government had implemented preemptive measures and would not tolerate "blackmail and politics of demands".

Accusing TLP of exploiting sensitive issues for political gains, the minister stated that the party was involved in attacks on public properties in the past.

Chaudhry questioned the rationale behind the march, noting that Palestinians are celebrating the recent deal for peace in Gaza.

"The main party to the issue is the Palestinians, and they are celebrating the recent peace deal," he said.