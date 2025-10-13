 
Geo News

Lady Gaga hailed ‘world superstar' post Mayhem Ball

Lady Gaga performed at the Mayhem Ball, which began on July 16

By
Web Desk
|

October 13, 2025

Lady Gaga called ‘world superstar by Andrew Lloyd Webber post Mayhem Ball
Lady Gaga called ‘world superstar' by Andrew Lloyd Webber post Mayhem Ball

Andrew Lloyd Webber called Lady Gaga a "world superstar" after seeing her Mayhem Ball show.

The 77-year-old theatre legend attended one of the 39-year-old singer's concerts at The O2 in London recently, and loved it so much, he recorded a review on TikTok.

The Phantom of the Opera composer first praised Gaga for actually singing live, acknowledging that it's common for singers to mime to a pre-recorded track.

“I loved the Lady Gaga concert,” he began

“It was really fabulous. She really knows how to handle an audience. And it was a great evening,” Webber added.

He continued: “It was so wonderful, actually, to see somebody really singing live, rather than, as we know, some artists who are really miming to a pre-recorded track. And there was nothing of that.”

He then pointed out the part of the show where Gaga is being pulled in a rowing boat across the venue, suggesting she took inspiration from his musical Phantom of the Opera.

He went on: “I was really, really pleased to see an opera house on stage, and even more pleased to see a boat with her in it being rowed across the big auditorium, that is O2.”

“It reminded me of something that I might have had a little involvement with,” he further mentioned before concluding, “I thought the concert was absolutely fabulous. And I think Lady Gaga is absolutely a world superstar.”

Lady Gaga herself reacted to the praise from Webber commenting on his video, “This is a dream come true.”

Sigala makes joke on Little Mix fans post Leigh-Anne collab leak
Sigala makes joke on Little Mix fans post Leigh-Anne collab leak
Katy Perry ‘constantly in contact' with Justin Trudeau
Katy Perry ‘constantly in contact' with Justin Trudeau
Robert Irwin faces emotional challenge as dog Stella fights cancer
Robert Irwin faces emotional challenge as dog Stella fights cancer
Fiona Falkiner and Hayley Willis announce shocking split
Fiona Falkiner and Hayley Willis announce shocking split
'Elsbeth' season 3 premiere: Creator explains Kaya Blanke's absence
'Elsbeth' season 3 premiere: Creator explains Kaya Blanke's absence
Cardi B feels ‘blessed' on 33rd birthday
Cardi B feels ‘blessed' on 33rd birthday
Rock legends Ronnie Wood, Rod Stewart are back in the studio
Rock legends Ronnie Wood, Rod Stewart are back in the studio
Reese Witherspoon becomes author
Reese Witherspoon becomes author