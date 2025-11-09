Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman's divorce reason revealed

Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman 'fell out of' THIS

Keith Urban is reportedly going through a midlife crisis because his “s*xless marriage” to Nicole Kidman became “unbearable.”

Radar Online reported that the main reason behind 58-year-old Australian-American country singer and songwriter’s separation from Kidman after 19 years of their marriage was absence of s*xual intimacy.

A well-placed insider told the outlet that the high-profile couple’s split is "the latest in a string of confusing choices" Urban has made, as he is pondering his life with fresh choices.

The Let It Roll crooner started to make unexpected decisions from January 2025 after he dropped his album, High, as he fired his band members with whom he had been making music for 25 years sans any prior notice.

Per the source, returning to his High and Alive World Tour could be prompting him to act a little wild again.

For those unaware, Urban had been struggling with alcohol and drug addiction for several years before he tied the knot with Kidman in 2006.

The celebrity couple, who "fell out of lust,” had to act like a "happy couple" for years without giving the slightest hint to people of what was actually happening in their private lives, the insider noted.