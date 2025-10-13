Jennifer Aniston teases dream project she's 'terrified' to try

Jennifer Aniston reveals one unfulfilled dream: 'It'd be fun'

Jennifer Aniston once again hinted at her dream of working on Broadway.

In a recent chat with Harper's Bazaar published on October 9, the Friends alum revealed one of the thrilling unchecked items from her career bucket list was to be on Broadway one day.

"I haven't done theatre yet because it terrifies me," Aniston admitted. "But it’s the one thing I haven’t tried besides make an album, which I doubt I’ll do!"

The Morning Show star explained that due to her brought up in New York City, she "loved going to the theatre" as a child.

"I think it'd be fun," she added.

Back in August, Aniston shared similar sentiments during a conversation with Closer Magazine that one of her biggest dreams is to appear on Broadway.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to appear on Broadway," she told the publisher. “It would be unbelievably cool, but it’s also a huge commitment.”

“It’s on my bucket list, but it’s also got to be the right role at the right time,” Aniston added at the time.

Moreover, Aniston revealed in a recent appearance on the Drew Barrymore Show that the "seed" of her desire to be on Broadway was implanted during childhood days when at her father's restaurant, there used to be stage shows on Saturdays.