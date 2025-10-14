Will country face 18-hour internet suspension today?

This representational image shows the 'no internet' sign displayed on a phone in Karachi, on May 12, 2023. — Geo.tv

A rumour mill has gripped Pakistan's virtual space with netizens sharing posts expressing concerns on social media platforms about a purported 18-hour internet suspension.

Various users on X are claiming that internet services in Pakistan will be suspended for 18 hours starting from 11am on Tuesday (today).

The rumour mill didn't stop here as another user claimed an 18-hour internet shutdown in the country.

"Nationwide Internet Shutdown for 18 Hours Starting 11 AM Tomorrow," wrote another user.

"The internet in Pakistan is about to shut down in sometime. God knows what's gonna happen in that time frame," said another user.

Other users on X also shared similar posts, claiming the internet would remain suspended in Pakistan for 18 hours:

Degradation, partial disruption

However, none of these rumours are true and the internet is not going to be down in the country for 18 hours or any other time period.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has only warned of internet degradation or partial disruption due to maintenance work on one of its submarine cables.

"A maintenance activity is planned on one of our Submarine cables to repair a faulty repeater. The activity will start on October 14, 2025 around 11am PST which can last for up to 18 hours," the authority said in a statement.

During this period, users across Pakistan may face slow internet speeds or intermittent connectivity issues. The spokesperson expressed regret over the inconvenience caused.