PSX rebounds sharply as hopes rise over IMF review, US ties

A broker is busy in trading at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in Karachi on Thursday, December 5, 2024. — PPI

The stock market staged a strong rebound on Tuesday, with investors resuming aggressive buying amid optimism over improving Pakistan–US relations, easing border tensions, and expectations of progress in International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank (WB) review talks.

Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Index surged to an intraday high of 162,969.67 points, rising 4,526.25 points, or 2.86%, from the previous close of 158,443.42 points, and registered a low of 160,821.72 points, still up 2,378.30 points, or 1.5%.

“Stocks showed robust recovery in the early session as investors weighed upbeat Pak-US relations and de-escalation in cross-border tension with Afghanistan," said Ahsan Mehanti, Managing Director and CEO of Arif Habib Commodities.

"Renewed hopes for positive Pakistan, IMF, and World Bank review talks for release of the IMF tranche next month played a catalyst role in record bullish activity at PSX,” he added.

Investor sentiment improved after Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb’s meetings in Washington with senior US and multilateral officials, signalling renewed economic engagement. Aurangzeb invited US firms to invest in oil, gas, minerals, agriculture, and IT sectors, while lauding the recently agreed US tariff framework to boost bilateral trade.

The finance minister met Robert Kaproth, US Assistant Treasury Secretary for International Finance, and Jonathan Greenstein, Counsellor to the Secretary, during the annual IMF–WB meetings. He also held discussions with Riccardo Puliti, International Finance Corporation (IFC) Regional Vice President, on accelerating private-sector investment under the 10-year Country Partnership Framework (CPF) and expediting financial closure of the IFC-backed Reko Diq project.

Aurangzeb will represent Pakistan in IMF and WB plenary sessions, where he is scheduled to meet IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and WB President Ajay Banga, and deliver a keynote address at the G24 and Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan, and Pakistan (MENAP) forums. He will also attend a WB roundtable on the digital transformation of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The market’s rally came after a bruising session on Monday, when the KSE-100 Index had witnessed a dramatic sell-off, plummeting to an intraday low of 157,678 points before partially recovering to close at 158,443 points, marking a steep loss of 4,654 points, or 2.85%.