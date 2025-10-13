Mofcom defends China's rare earth export controls, slams US tariffs

Workers transport soil containing rare earth elements for export at a port in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China October 31, 2010. — Reuters

A spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Commerce (Mofcom) has defended the country’s decision to impose export control measures on rare earths and related items, saying the move is in accordance with Chinese laws and international obligations.

The Mofcom spokesperson in an interview said: “China’s announcement of export control measures on rare earths and related items is a legitimate action by the Chinese government to refine its export control system in accordance with laws and regulations.”

The spokesperson emphasised that these measures are not bans, and that “licenses will be granted for eligible applications,” noting that relevant countries had been informed in advance through bilateral export control dialogue mechanisms.

On implementation, the Mofcom spokesperson said China would conduct reviews in accordance with law and consider general licences or exemptions to “effectively promote legitimate trade.”

The spokesperson also reassured businesses, saying: “All applications of compliant export for civil use can get approval, so that relevant businesses have no need to worry.”

Reacting to the United States’ announcement of 100% tariffs and new export restrictions in response, the Mofcom spokesperson called the US actions a “textbook double standard,” accusing Washington of overstretching national security and disrupting global supply chains. The spokesperson added: “We do not want [a trade war], but we are not afraid of it.”

Regarding planned US port fees on Chinese vessels, the spokesperson said China will impose reciprocal charges, calling it a “necessary act of passive defence.” The Mofcom representative urged the US to return to the “right track of dialogue and consultation."