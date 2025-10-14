Pakistan aims to boost IT exports to $5bn by next year: minister

Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Pakistani tech leaders and foreign delegates attend Pakistan Tech Evening in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 14, 2025. — Reporter

DUBAI: Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja announced that Pakistan aims to increase its IT exports to $5 billion by next year.

She was speaking to the media following her address at the “Pakistan Tech Evening” held in Dubai.

The event was organised by the Pakistan Mission to the United Arab Emirates, in collaboration with the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication (MoITT), Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), and the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).

The minister noted that Pakistan’s total IT exports stood at $3.8 billion during the last fiscal year.

Speaking about Gulf investment in Pakistan, Khawaja said discussions were underway with Gulf countries on projects related to submarine cables and the establishment of data centres.

She added that the government was providing free IT training to one million Pakistani youth this year to enhance digital skills and promote export capacity.

Addressing the gathering, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE Faisal Niaz Tirmizi highlighted that Pakistan had the potential to increase its IT exports from $4 billion to $100 billion through innovation, investment, and global collaboration.

Among the distinguished guests were Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Commerce; Dr Sohail Munir, Chairman of the Pakistan Digital Authority; Sajjad Mustafa Syed, Chairman of P@SHA; Hussain Muhammad, Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai; and Brigadier Syed Nadir Hussain Shah from the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).