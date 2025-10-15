 
FBR announces extension in income tax filing deadline

Notification states income tax particulars can be filed till October 31

By
Ashraf Malkham
|

October 15, 2025

A policeman walks past the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) office building in Islamabad, on August 29, 2018. — Reuters
  • FBR extends deadline for 16 days.
  • Deadline was to end on Oct 15.
  • Trade bodies requested extension.

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Wednesday notified an extension in the deadline for filing the income tax returns for the 2025 tax year by 16 days.

The notification stated that the income tax particulars could be filed till October 31.

— Reporter
Prior to this decision, the tax authority announced to extend the deadline two weeks ago, setting October 15 as the last date of submission.

The previous extension was approved following requests from various trade bodies, taxpayers, and tax bar associations, the FBR said.

The tax body faced a shortfall of Rs1.2 trillion against its original revenue target of Rs12.97 trillion for FY25, despite introducing Rs1.3 trillion in new taxes.

The shortfall drew scrutiny from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) during recent technical-level talks, where Islamabad was asked to explain the underperformance, The News reported.

The FBR ultimately collected Rs11.74 trillion after two downward revisions, with officials attributing the gap to unrealised recoveries worth Rs250 billion tied up in pending court cases.

