Hania Aamir joins UN Women Pakistan as National Goodwill Ambassador

Pakistani actor Hania Aamir pictured at the signing of her contract with UN Women Pakistan. — Instagram@unwomenpakistan

UN Women Pakistan has officially appointed acclaimed actor and youth icon Hania Aamir as its new National Goodwill Ambassador.

The announcement marked a significant moment in the organisation’s ongoing efforts to promote gender equality and women's empowerment in Pakistan.

As part of her new role, Hania will leverage her platform to raise awareness, inspire action, and amplify the voices of women and girls across the country, the UN Women Pakistan said in an Instagram post.

"Together, we will continue working toward a future where every woman and girl can realise her full potential — free from violence, discrimination, and inequality," the post read.

Known for her widespread popularity and growing influence among youth, Hania Aamir has emerged as one of the most recognisable faces in Pakistan’s entertainment industry, with a strong connection to young audiences across the region.

This announcement comes at a time when Hania is enjoying a meteoric rise in international recognition. She recently starred in Sardaar Ji 3, marking her debut in the Indian Punjabi film industry. The film's cross-border success has cemented her status as a unifying cultural figure, especially among the Pakistani and Indian diaspora communities worldwide.

Further underscoring her global appeal, Hania was recently honored with the "Global Star Award" at an award ceremony held in Houston last week, where she was celebrated for her growing influence in both entertainment and advocacy.

With her appointment, UN Women Pakistan aims to further engage youth audiences and expand the reach of its programmes promoting gender equality, ending gender-based violence, and empowering women economically and socially.

The Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha star commands a significant social media following. Her Instagram account boasts over 19 million followers, making her the most-followed celebrity in Pakistan.

Her recent venture into cross-border work opposite Diljit Dosanjh in the Punjabi film Sardaar Ji 3 was a bold move that sparked wide discussion across entertainment circles.

Beyond acting, Hania remains active in photoshoots and social media content, often using her platform to engage with fans and share glimpses of her personal and professional life.