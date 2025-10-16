Is Sarwat Gilani returning for next Jawani Phir Nahi Ani instalment?

Pakistani actress Sarwat Gilani poses in this undated picture. — Instagram/@sarwatg.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the third instalment of blockbuster Jawani Phir Nahi Ani, but one question remains — will Sarwat Gilani reprise her role of Gul in the upcoming part?

In a recent conversation, the celebrated actor has finally broken the silence — and her answer may surprise many.

The Biryani actor revealed that she will not be returning for the third film.

After the sequel, the actress revealed that she no longer found director Nadeem Baig, actor Humayun Saeed, and the rest of the crew to be "wonderful to work with."

“Suddenly, the attitude shifted, and I felt I no longer belonged there,” she added.

The Churails star recalled one specific instance in which she was told that the team would be going to London to promote the movie. “I booked my ticket, but no one even responded after that,” she recalled. "It shouldn't be that way, but they completed their work."

“I can’t work with people who don’t respect my craft,” Gilani said, adding that she values respect more than fame.

Speaking about her character, Gul, in the blockbuster movie, she said that she agreed to appear in the sequel because she felt the role was incomplete after the first part.

“But now it feels like you’re used when needed and tossed aside afterwards,” she remarked.

The actor claimed she felt ignored when she attempted to voice her concerns to the director. "The way I was treated made the decision easy for me, even though my character's arc wasn't finished."

Meanwhile, Gilani said she was proud of her recent work, especially her role in Biryani, for which she received a lot of praise.

She stated that she hopes to play even more dynamic roles in the future, saying, "I don't choose roles — the roles choose me."