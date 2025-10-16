Dylan Efron recalls dancing to Zac, Zendaya's song

Dylan Efron reflects on dancing to Zac, Zendaya's 'Rewrite the Stars'

Dylan Efron recently shared his excitement about performing to his brother Zac Efron and Zendaya's iconic song.

The younger Efron, paired with pro partner Daniella Karagach, danced a contemporary routine to Rewrite the Stars from The Greatest Showman.

In a chat with Us Weekly, Dylan reflected on the special performance and said, “It just made sense.”

He added, “It wasn’t even a thought. That’s like my favorite performance by Zac, so it was special.”

Despite being at the top of the leaderboard heading into Wicked Night, Dylan admitted he was not expecting to score big.

“I was hoping for one 9,” he laughed. “So we exceeded our expectations.”

The dancer explained that scores are always secondary for him.

“We want to just go out there and do our best every week,” he said.

“And that’s really what we’re trying to do when we finish that dance. We want to feel like we left it all out there.”

Dylan dedicated the routine to his sister Olivia, who also joined the performance.

Their effort earned them all 9s from judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli, and guest judge Kym Johnson-Herjavec.