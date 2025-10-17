NYC mayoral debate unpacked: What Mamdani, Cuomo, Sliwa actually discussed

The three leading candidates for New York City mayor faced off in a combative debate Thursday night, October 16, offering starkly different visions for the city's future and trading sharp personal attacks on issues ranging from affordability and public safety to the Israel-Hamas war.

It was a debate between both Democratic nominee and frontrunner Zohran Mamdani, former Governor Andrew Cuomo (who ran as an independent) and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa.

Affordability and economic vision

The central theme of the debate was the city’s cost-of-living crisis. Mamdani, a democratic socialist, reiterated his primary platform of increasing taxes on the rich and large corporations to finance other services such as free buses and universal childcare.

Mamdani said, “This is about ensuring we have a city that is affordable for the 99%.”

Cuomo and Sliwa criticized these plans as being unrealistic and dangerous to the economy of the city.

In a move that positioned him as a pro-business centrist, Cuomo argued that “You would see New Yorkers on I-95 fleeing to Florida” in case of the tax plan of Mamdani.

This was reiterated by Sliwa who termed promises given by Mamdani as fantasies and proposed tax reductions.

The argument became personal when Cuomo criticized Mamdani's cost of residing in a rent-stabilized apartment even though his family is rich.

Mamdani retorted, “If you think that the problem in this city is that my rent is too low, vote for him. If you know the problem in this city is that your rent is too high, vote for me.”





Gaza, Israel, and Accusations of Bigotry

Another prominent discussion was on the foreign policy with several exchanges emphasising the war in Gaza.

Mamdani gave a strong stance on “A ceasefire means ceasing fire.”

Cuomo seized on the topic, accusing Mamdani of using code words that do not give the right of Israel to live, and of not strongly condemning antisemitic slogans.

Cuomo alleged that “he still won’t denounce globalise the intifada” which means kill all Jews.

Mamdani justified himself by claiming to have heard the Jewish New Yorkers and would represent all constituents.

He also reversed the situation with Cuomo accusing him of not considering the Muslim community until he lost the primary to a Muslim candidate.

“It took Andrew Cuomo being beaten by a Muslim candidate to set foot in a mosque,” Mamdani added.

Public safety and policing

The candidates strongly diverged on matters of public safety.

Mamdani has since apologized for his previous tweets that branded the New York City Police Department (NYPD) as “racist,” but defended his suggestion to establish a new agency to take up non-violent mental health 911 calls because it would contribute to better public safety and justice.

Cuomo and Sliwa argued that this is a threatening undermining of police authority.

“He wants to use social workers on domestic violence calls, which are very dangerous,” Cuomo said.

Sliwa rejected the strategy as a fantasy and emphasized on conventional law-and-order.

The three candidates agreed not to support any initiative by President Donald Trump to deploy the National Guard to NYC subways, although Sliwa had earlier on supported the idea.

The shadow of Trump and experience

Another prominent and recurring topic in the debate was President Donald Trump. Mamdani vowed to “take on Trump” but work collaboratively with him on affordability.

While Cuomo warned a Mamdani win would let “Mayor Trump” take over.

Cuomo highlighted Mamdani’s lack of experience while Mamdani retorted by citing Cuomo’s scandals.

Silwa criticised both telling Cuomo, “You’re no Mario Cuomo.”

The debate ended with lighter questions on bodega orders and cannabis (only Mamdani admitted to legal purchases).

The candidate will meet again on October 22, before the November 4, elections.