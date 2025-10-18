President Trump treated to private musical performance at White House

The Oval office at White House resounded with the powerful opera performance by Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli on Friday, October 17.



The official schedule listed a high-stakes meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but the diplomatic talks was dominated by the impromptu aria from Bocelli.

The video which went viral on social media shows the 67-year-old tenor singing along to his iconic “Time to Say Goodbye” as President Donald Trump looks on from behind the Resolute Desk.

Bocelli wearing his iconic sunglasses sang a portion of the song.

He paused mid-verse, laughing briefly before seamlessly picking up where he left off.

The song choice and the White House setting created a jarring yet powerful contrast. While ostensibly a romantic ballad, its title echoed through the West Wing just before a critical meeting.

For critics and supporters alike, the soundtrack provided an unintended symbolic backdrop to the day’s event.

Following his visit, President Trump announced that Bocelli will return to the White House and is scheduled for a formal performance on December 5.