Omaima optimistic for Pakistan's semi-final qualification despite bottom ranking

Pakistan's Omaima Sohail addresses a press conference at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on October 17, 2025. — Screengrab via ICC

Pakistan batter Omaima Sohail on Friday voiced optimism about the side’s chances of reaching the semi-finals of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025.

The Green Shirts have played four matches during the ongoing tournament, losing three in a row and having their fourth game abandoned due to rain.

Pakistan began their Women’s World Cup campaign with a seven-wicket loss to Bangladesh.

The national side was beaten by arch-rivals India by 88 runs in the second game, while Australia triumphed over them by 107 runs in the third.

Pakistan's game against England was abandoned, leaving them with a solitary point and placed at the bottom of the standings.

The Green Shirts will now have to win all three of their remaining matches against New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka, respectively, besides hoping for certain results to go in their favour to earn a miraculous entry into the semi-finals.

Ahead of their must-win match against former champions New Zealand, Omaima said that they were chasing the chance to qualify for the semi-finals by winning their remaining matches.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference at the R Premadasa Stadium, the opening batter maintained that the team was 'not relaxed' and would want to win all of their remaining games.

"We are not relaxed at all. We have a chance to go [to the] semis if we win the matches, like three matches," Omaima stated.

"So maybe the scenario is open, so maybe we will win the three matches, so we have a chance in the semis."

Omaima, who scored an unbeaten 19 off as many deliveries in the run chase against England, stressed the need for the batters to step up before the crucial game, while sharing that she was working on playing the new ball.

"I think the main challenge is to open — play the new ball. If you saw the matches, they are seaming and the pitch is [helping] seam. I’m trying to play the new ball and working on it," she said.