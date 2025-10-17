King Charles finally considers stripping Prince Andrew of his royal title

Prince Andrew could lose his royal title as King Charles 'considers all options'

King Charles is reportedly considering to make major move against Prince Andrew, the Duke of York.

Amid renewed Jeffrey Epstein scandal and Andrew's connection to him, the monarch may remove his brother's royal title.

A royal source recently told The Times that King Charles is "considering all options."

The options can be removing Andrew's title as the Duke of York and the source also noted that there is hope that disgraced prince will voluntarily give up the dukedom before being forced. Yet, in order to remove the royal title it would require an act of parliament.

Additionally, King Charles could also make a move of removing Andrew's role as a knight of the prestigious Order of the Garter.

However, the source told the outlet that there is "concern" and "anxiety" within the royal household following the shocking revelations about Prince Andrew's connection to Jeffrey Epstein.