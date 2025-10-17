 
Geo News

King Charles finally considers stripping Prince Andrew of his royal title

King Charles to make major move against his brother Prince Andrew amid renewed Epstein scandal

By
Web Desk
|

October 17, 2025

Prince Andrew could lose his royal title as King Charles considers all options
Prince Andrew could lose his royal title as King Charles 'considers all options'

King Charles is reportedly considering to make major move against Prince Andrew, the Duke of York.

Amid renewed Jeffrey Epstein scandal and Andrew's connection to him, the monarch may remove his brother's royal title.

A royal source recently told The Times that King Charles is "considering all options."

The options can be removing Andrew's title as the Duke of York and the source also noted that there is hope that disgraced prince will voluntarily give up the dukedom before being forced. Yet, in order to remove the royal title it would require an act of parliament.

Additionally, King Charles could also make a move of removing Andrew's role as a knight of the prestigious Order of the Garter.

However, the source told the outlet that there is "concern" and "anxiety" within the royal household following the shocking revelations about Prince Andrew's connection to Jeffrey Epstein.

'Nobody's Girl': What did Virginia Giuffre's family say on her death?
'Nobody's Girl': What did Virginia Giuffre's family say on her death?
King Charles and Queen Camilla plans for a visit to the Vatican come to light
King Charles and Queen Camilla plans for a visit to the Vatican come to light
Meghan Markle's lack of loyalty turns traitorous and vindictive
Meghan Markle's lack of loyalty turns traitorous and vindictive
Meghan Markle joins wife of Prince William's friend at star-studded dinner video
Meghan Markle joins wife of Prince William's friend at star-studded dinner
King Charles to host reception coinciding with release of Virginia Giuffre's book
King Charles to host reception coinciding with release of Virginia Giuffre's book
David Beckham celebrates wife Victoria's Netflix documentary in New York
David Beckham celebrates wife Victoria's Netflix documentary in New York
Prince William marks 60 years of London Ambulance Service
Prince William marks 60 years of London Ambulance Service
Prince William turns heart sickened over dirty laundry: ‘People feared he'd break down'
Prince William turns heart sickened over dirty laundry: ‘People feared he'd break down'