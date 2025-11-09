Queen Elizabeth's biggest fear about Prince William revealed

Queen Elizabeth feared Prince William would be 'celebrity monarch'

Queen Elizabeth reportedly had fears about her grandson Prince William's future.

According to royal biographer Robert Jobson, the late Queen feared that William might one day become "celebrity monarch" rather than dedicated King.

In his upcoming book The Windsor Legacy, Robert delves into Queen's final reflections.

As quoted by Radar Online, the expert wrote, "Although she loved William and saw much to admire, she told insiders that she feared he might become a 'celebrity monarch' rather than a dedicated one."

Moreover, Robert also revealed an incident when Queen asked Prince William to stand in for her at a royal engagement, he declined, citing family commitments. "She is said to have scoffed: 'Isn't that what nannies and policemen are for?'"

On the other hand, a royal aide told the outlet, "The Queen adored William but worried he sometimes treated royal duty like a job with fixed hours, rather than a calling. She often said that being sovereign isn't about convenience – it's about constancy."

"She worried that the monarchy she'd devoted her whole life to could one day become more focused on appearances than on genuine duty and service," the palace source shared.

Queen Elizabeth, grandmother of the Prince of Wales, passed away at the age of 96 on September 8, 2022.