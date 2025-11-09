Source breaks down Meghan Markle's return to Hollywood

Source gives surprising reason Meghan Markle is returning to acting

Royal sources have been weighing in on what could really be the intent behind Meghan Markle's acting comeback since the news came out mid-August.

Amid speculations that the former actress-former royal may be trying to redeem herself, one source says that return to acting was never even the plan.

"This was never in her plan. This confirms it. They are poor," the source told Daily Mail.

The 44-year-old actress first gained fame playing Rachel Zane on Suits from 2012 to 2017. She stepped away from acting after marrying Prince Harry in 2018 and later left her role as a senior royal in 2020 to relocate to California.

In 2022, Markle herself told Variety that she did not intend to act again anytime soon, saying, “I’m done. I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not.”

Markle has also been open about the challenges she faced early in her acting career, including repeated rejections at auditions and how they affected her confidence.

Now, production is underway in Pasadena, California. However, a release date for the film has not yet been announced.

Close Personal Friends centers on two couples—one famous, one not—who form an unlikely friendship while on holiday. The film also stars Lily Collins, Brie Larson, Jack Quaid, and Henry Golding.