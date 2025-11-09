Andrew, Sarah Ferguson ‘spending a lot of time alone' amid exile

Andrew and Sarah Ferguson are mourning their finals days at the Royal Lodge.

The former Prince and his ex-wife are heavily relying on support from each other as they prepare for their exile.

Advertisement

A source tells The Sun: “They are both spending a lot of time alone.

“Andrew rarely goes out and has been padding around the lodge and ranting and muttering.”

The insider said: “Andrew and Sarah are leading separate lives — at different ends and on different wings.

“But they come together quite often for lunch and dinner, and this is where they talk about their futures, the continue.

“They have been heard having some pretty intense conversations about what is going on. Sarah, in particular, is panicking about what comes next and she is not in a good place,” they note.