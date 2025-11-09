Why Andrew is dreading Congress confrontation?

Andrew is worried about his future post Royal exile, says an expert,

The ex Prince, who has been summoned by the US congress over his friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, I terrified of going abroad.

Advertisement

Royal expert Phil Dampier said: “Just when you think it can’t get any worse for PrinceAndrew, it seemingly does.

“He’s had his title stripped away from him by the King, and now he’s got this summons from a congressional committee in the States.

“I don’t think he’s actually been ordered or can be compelled to go to this committee. I certainly don’t think it’s likely that he’s going to travel to the United States," he added.

“I think that’s about, as likely as me flying to the moon, to be honest. I know that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, as he now is, is terrified that if he goes abroad, he might be arrested and extradited to the States,” he noted.