Prince Andrew said his decision came after discussions with the head of state, King Charles III

Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
October 18, 2025

Meghan Markle took to social media to celebrate ‘big news’ hours after Prince Andrew on Friday renounced his title of Duke of York under pressure from his brother King Charles, amid further revelations about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice's father announced in bombshell statement, "I will... no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me."

He said his decision came after discussions with the head of state, King Charles III.

"I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first," Andrew said in a statement sent out by Buckingham Palace.

He again denied all allegations of wrongdoing, but said, "We have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family."

Hours after major development in the royal family, Meghan took to Instagram to celebrate 'big news'.

Lemonada Media shared a photo of Meghan and said “Oh friends… big news!

Meghan Markle celebrates big news after Prince Andrew gives up royal title

“Confessions of a Female Founder with @Meghan just won Gold in the Business People & Entrepreneurs Shaping Culture category at the national @SignalAward, and we are also a Listener’s Choice winner! Your votes made this happen.”

The message further reads, “We are so grateful for all the love, listens, and shares. Thank you for being part of our little podcast family.”

Meghan also reposted it on Instagram with numerous heart emoticons.

