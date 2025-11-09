Kate Middleton marks 'special evening' at Festival of Remembrance

Kate Middleton, Prince George make appearance at Festival of Remembrance

Kate Middleton attended the Festival of Remembrance at The Royal Albert Hall without Prince William.

However, the Prince and Princess of Wales' eldest son Prince George accompanied the future Queen for her appearance.

The annual event, lead by King Charles and Queen Camilla, pays tribute to the services and sacrifice of the British and Commonwealth Armed Forces.

The official Instagram handle of the Prince and Princess of Wales posted a video glimpse in a joint post with the Royal Family's official handle.

The video showed a glimpse into the moving event where King Charles and Queen Camilla lead other senior royals to honour armed forces.

The caption of the post read, "A special evening at The Royal Albert Hall for this year’s Fesitval of Remembrance."

Adding, "honouring the service of, and the sacrifices made by the British and Commonwealth Armed Forces community."

It is pertinent to mention that the appearance by Kate Middleton and Prince George comes as Prince William is currently on his trip to Brazil for Earthshot Prize Award.