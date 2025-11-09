King Charles heartwarming photos from Remembrance Day Festival

King Charles and Queen Camilla are sharing photos from their evening in London.

Their Majesties, alongside Kate Middleton and her kids, attended the Remembrance Day service to pay a tribute to the military veterans.

Turning to their Instagram on Saturday, the Family posted: "The Royal Family This evening, The King and Queen, The Princess of Wales, Prince George, The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, attended the @RoyalBritishLegion’s Festival of Remembrance at the @RoyalAlbertHall, to honour all those who have lost their lives in conflict.

Kate and Prince George, 12, joined King Charles, 76, and Queen Camilla, 78, as they pay a tribute to military services

The Sun reports: “The Princess of Wales is wearing a stunning dress by Alessandra Rich adorned with an HMS Glasgow Brooch.”

They add: “Kate is also wearing earrings which once belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth II with her Poppy beautifully made by Izzy Ager of Lock & Co. who has recently graduated from The Royal School of Needlework.”

This comes amid Prince William’s ongoing trip to Brazil for Earthshot Prize



