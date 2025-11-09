Prince William, Harry estrangement could only be fixed by Kate Middleton: Expert

Prince William and Prince Harry's reconciliation deeply depends on Kate Middleton.

The Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales, who have not spoken to each other in months, can be brought back together by Kiate Middleton.

Royal expert Charlotte Griffiths said: “I think Harry could get around the William problem if he got Catherine onboard. If Catherine played peacemaker, which I think she would be open to as she is, or was, quite fond of Harry.”

She added: “William will not have his brother back in the royal family when he is on the throne.”

This comes as author, Brian Hoey, who has written a biography of Prince William, told The Sun: “They say cometh the hour, cometh the man. But in the Royal Family's case, it’s a woman. Thank God for Kate — she is the rock the monarchy will depend on. On Saturday, she behaved absolutely impeccably.”