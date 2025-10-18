Prince William and Kate to face fallout from Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's ouster

Prince William and Kate Middleton: File photo

Prince Andrew has agreed to surrender all of his royal titles, including Duke of York, after what Buckingham Palace described as discussions with King Charles.

His ex-wife, Sarah, Duchess of York, will also relinquish her title and will now be known simply as Sarah Ferguson.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson: File photo

“In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family,” Andrew said in a statement.

“With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me.”

Prince Andrew with his daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice: File photo

While the announcement framed the decision as voluntary, royal sources insist that Andrew and Sarah were effectively forced into it after relentless media scrutiny and public outrage left the monarchy with little choice.

The move, seen as necessary to protect the institution’s reputation, has nonetheless cast a shadow over their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, who continue to hold their titles.

Eugenie, long seen as one of the most sympathetic figures in the royal family, maintains a close relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

King Charles with his second son, Prince Harry: File photo

She was the first royal to visit the couple in California after their move to the US.

Observers believe the fallout from her parents’ humiliation could bring her even closer to Harry, who has made cautious attempts to reconcile with King Charles despite Prince William’s reported opposition.

While the decision may safeguard the monarchy’s image, it risks deepening family divides.

Many insiders believe William and Kate Middleton quietly pushed the King to act, a move that could ignite fresh rivalries and unexpected new alliances within the House of Windsor.