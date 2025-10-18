Prince Andrew still 'impossible problem' for King Charles

King Charles has 'no way out' of Prince Andrew scandal

Prince Andrew continues to be problem for King Charles.

Despite sudden decision of stop using his royal titles, the disgraced prince remains an "impossible" problem for the monarch.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told the Mirror, "I suspect the King will let this one drop for a while. He has forced his brother to give up his titles and honours; perhaps that is sufficient for now."

Adding, "He has tried in the past to persuade Andrew to leave Royal Lodge – but to no avail. Andrew has a cast-iron tenancy agreement, and as long as he can abide by the terms of that agreement and pay the costs of upkeep, it’s next to impossible to make him leave."

"I think the King now intends to let the matter rest, at least for the time being. I think the Royal Family is now on a better footing," Bond noted.

She went on to add that Prince Andrew problem "was like a canker eating into the institution of monarchy" noting that there are still court cases going on about Epstein.

As per the royal expert King Charles still faces significant hurdles when it comes to controversial Prince Andrew.

This comes after Andrew announced via statement released by Buckingham Palace that "With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me."

"As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me," he added of the allegations.