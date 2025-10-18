Sultan of Johor Cup: Great Britain beat Pakistan to win bronze medal

This representative image shows a general view of hockey stick and ball. — Reuters/File

Great Britain’s men’s junior hockey team beat Pakistan 3–2 on Saturday to claim the bronze medal in the third-place playoff at the Taman Daya Stadium in Johor Bahru, Malaysia.

Great Britain made a blistering start in the first quarter, racing to a two-goal lead.

Kaden Dreysey scored from a penalty corner in the seventh minute before Michael Royden added the second in the 12th minute.

Pakistan captain Abdul Hannan Shahid gave his side hope with a field goal in the 23rd minute, but even a late drag-flick from Sufyan Khan couldn’t turn the game around.

Later in the night, Australia beat India 2-1 in the final at Johor Bahru’s Taman Daya Hockey Stadium. Ian Grobbelaar scored twice to lead Australia to victory, while Anmol Ekka netted India’s only goal.

The result gave India their fifth runners-up finish at the junior hockey tournament.

Australia struck first in the 13th minute with a penalty-corner conversion by Ian Grobbelaar, but India hit back early in the second quarter when Anmol Ekka’s drag flick beat goalkeeper Magnus McCausland to level the score at 1-1.

Ajit Yadav’s interception sparked a promising move in the final quarter but his shot went wide. India pressed hard in the closing minutes, earning an eighth penalty corner, but could not breach the Australian defence.

With the match heading for a shootout, Grobbelaar converted a penalty corner in the 59th minute to seal a 2-1 win and the 2025 Sultan of Johor Cup title for Australia.