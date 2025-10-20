Pakistan win toss, opt to bat first in second South Africa Test

Captains of Pakistan and South Africa present for toss of second Test of a two-match series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on October 20, 2025. — Screengrab Geo News

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first against South Africa in the second Test of a two-match series, part of the ICC Test Championship 2025-27, at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday.

The hosts are leading the series against the defending champions 1-0 after securing a 93-run victory in the Lahore Test, led by Noman Ali, who picked up a 10-wicket haul in the match.

Following the red-ball series, the two teams will also feature in One Day International (ODI) and T20 International (T20I) series.

The three-match T20I series will kick off on October 28 and culminate on November 1. The opening game will be staged in Rawalpindi, while the remaining two will be played at Gaddafi Stadium.

The tour will wrap up with a three-match ODI series, scheduled from November 4 to 8, with all games to be held at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.