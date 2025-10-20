 
'Chaiwala' Arshad Khan's CNIC unblocked

'Chaiwala' thanks LHC Rawalpindi bench, his counsel, and Nadra for fair handling of his case

October 20, 2025

Arshad Khan (centre) and his lawyers flash victory signs outside the Lahore High Court Rawalpindi bench on October 20, 2025. — Arshads team
RAWALPINDI: The Lahore High Court's Rawalpindi bench on Tuesday unblocked the National Identity Card (CNIC) of Arshad Khan, popularly known as “Chaiwala”.

The order was announced by LHC’s Justice Jawad Hassan after a formal hearing earlier today.

Chaiwala moved the LHC in April 2025, seeking its directions for the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) to verify his record and restore his CNIC.

The viral image of Arshad Khan, also known as chaiwala. — Instagram@arshadchaiwala1/File
The Nadra and the immigration authorities had blocked his CNIC and passport, declaring him an Afghan national.    

Upon the court’s instructions, the Nadra conducted a thorough verification of all credentials and fully cooperated in the process.

During the hearing, Arshad’s counsel Umar Gilani explained that Nadra had completed its verification process and raised no objections.

After hearing the arguments, LHC’s Justice Hassan formally announced the unblocking of Arshad’s CNIC.

In his statement, Arshad expressed his gratitude, saying: “I’m thankful to the honourable LHC Rawalpindi bench, Barrister Umar Gilani, and the Nadra for their fair handling and cooperation in this matter. Justice has prevailed.”

