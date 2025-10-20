'Not just title, it's commitment': Hania Aamir pledges to amplify Pakistani women's voices

Pakistani actor Hania Aamir pictured at the signing of her contract with UN Women Pakistan. — Instagram@unwomenpakistan

Acclaimed actor Hania Aamir has described the feeling of becoming UN Women Pakistan's National Goodwill Ambassador as a "humbling honour" as she pledged to stand with the women and girls of Pakistan in their pursuit of dignity, freedom, and opportunity.

"Honoured, humbled, and deeply grateful," said the 28-year-old actress, "[…]to officially join @unwomenpakistan as their Goodwill Ambassador."

"This role is not just a title, it's a commitment to stand with the women and girls of Pakistan, to listen, to learn, and to help amplify their voices," she wrote on Instagram on Monday.

Elaborating on her future course of action, she said: "There is much work to be done, but I believe in the power of empathy, equality, and collective action. Together, we can create a future where every woman and girl can live with dignity, freedom, and opportunity. Here's to the journey ahead — let's make it count."

Hania stepped into her new role as the UN's goodwill ambassador to Pakistan four days ago, with the aim to raise awareness, inspire action, and elevate the perspectives of the women and girls nationwide.

"Together, we will continue working toward a future where every woman and girl can realise her full potential — free from violence, discrimination, and inequality," the UN Women Pakistan said in its Instagram post.

Hania has swiftly risen to become one of Pakistan's most recognisable entertainment icons, admired for her strong connection with young audiences and her influential presence across digital and social platforms.

With over 19 million Instagram followers, she stands as Pakistan's most-followed celebrity.

Her growing international success was highlighted by her debut in the Indian Punjabi blockbuster Sardaar Ji 3, which earned cross-border acclaim and strengthened her image as a symbol of cultural connection across South Asia.

The actor recently received the "Global Star Award" in Houston, recognising her expanding influence in film and advocacy as she continues to represent Pakistan on international stages.

UN Women Pakistan hopes her appointment will mobilise youth support for gender equality and women's empowerment initiatives nationwide.