Asrani, Bollywood veteran actor, dies at 84

Bollywood star Asrani breathes his last at 84

Govardhan Asrani, best known for his comedy roles in Bollywood, passed away at the age of 84 in Mumbai on Monday.

According to reports, the veteran actor was battling a prolonged illness, and Santacruz Crematorium was chosen to perform his last rites.

His health deteriorated so much four days ago that he was admitted to Bharatiya Arogya Nidhi Hospital.

The late star's personal assistant, Babubhai, confirmed his passing to India Today, stating, "Asrani Sahab was admitted to Bharatiya Arogya Nidhi Hospital in Juhu four days ago. From what the doctors told us, there was fluid (water) accumulation in his lungs."

He continues, "He died today, October 20, around 3:30 pm. The last rites have already been completed."

It is worth noting that his family did not release a statement; reports say they opted to do the funeral swiftly. Asked why the hurry, it was revealed that the actor, prior to his death, told his wife, Manju, to avoid making his death an event.

"This is why the family only spoke about his death after the funeral was conducted," as per media reports.

Hailing from Jaipur, Asrani has performed in many memorable roles as well as made a stint in directing.

It is pertinent to mention that in his more than five decades of contributions, he has appeared in over 350 films.