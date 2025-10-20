 
Geo News

Asrani, Bollywood veteran actor, dies at 84

Asrani's personal assistant announces the news of his passing

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

October 20, 2025

Bollywood star Asrani breathes his last at 84
Bollywood star Asrani breathes his last at 84

Govardhan Asrani, best known for his comedy roles in Bollywood, passed away at the age of 84 in Mumbai on Monday.

According to reports, the veteran actor was battling a prolonged illness, and Santacruz Crematorium was chosen to perform his last rites.

His health deteriorated so much four days ago that he was admitted to Bharatiya Arogya Nidhi Hospital.

The late star's personal assistant, Babubhai, confirmed his passing to India Today, stating, "Asrani Sahab was admitted to Bharatiya Arogya Nidhi Hospital in Juhu four days ago. From what the doctors told us, there was fluid (water) accumulation in his lungs."

He continues, "He died today, October 20, around 3:30 pm. The last rites have already been completed."

It is worth noting that his family did not release a statement; reports say they opted to do the funeral swiftly. Asked why the hurry, it was revealed that the actor, prior to his death, told his wife, Manju, to avoid making his death an event.

"This is why the family only spoke about his death after the funeral was conducted," as per media reports.

Hailing from Jaipur, Asrani has performed in many memorable roles as well as made a stint in directing.

It is pertinent to mention that in his more than five decades of contributions, he has appeared in over 350 films.

Advertisement
HBO Max launches in Pakistan. Here's how much it will cost you
HBO Max launches in Pakistan. Here's how much it will cost you
Hania Aamir joins UN Women Pakistan as National Goodwill Ambassador
Hania Aamir joins UN Women Pakistan as National Goodwill Ambassador
Deemak creates buzz in Houston with star-studded red carpet, full house screening
Deemak creates buzz in Houston with star-studded red carpet, full house screening
After Pakistan, Geo Films' 'Deemak' dazzles audience in Dallas
After Pakistan, Geo Films' 'Deemak' dazzles audience in Dallas
Hania Aamir hospitalised in US
Hania Aamir hospitalised in US
Meesha Shafi, Arooj Aftab eye Grammy glory with new music submissions
Meesha Shafi, Arooj Aftab eye Grammy glory with new music submissions
Begin secures global streaming rights for Pakistan Idol
Begin secures global streaming rights for Pakistan Idol
Samar Jafri named Spotify RADAR Pakistan artist
Samar Jafri named Spotify RADAR Pakistan artist