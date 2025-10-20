 
Ali Zafar receives Cultural Icon Award from NYPD, PALS

Award honours Zafar’s global contribution to art and humanitarian work

October 20, 2025

Pakistani singer Ali Zafar receives Cultural Icon Award by New York Police Department and Pakistani American Law Enforcement Society in New York City, US, October 19, 2025. — X@AliZafarsays
Internationally acclaimed singer, actor, and humanitarian Ali Zafar was presented with The Cultural Icon Award by the New York Police Department (NYPD) and the Pakistani American Law Enforcement Society (PALS) during the society’s 10th Anniversary Scholarship Awards Dinner in New York City.

The award recognised Ali Zafar as a versatile maestro whose voice and vision have shaped the sound of a generation and for his profound role in elevating Pakistani arts to the global stage, according to a press release.

The event was attended by senior NYPD officials, members of the Pakistani-American community, diplomats, and cultural representatives from across the United States.

Ali Zafar expressed his gratitude upon receiving the honour, stating that art has the power to connect hearts beyond borders and that such recognition encourages him to continue using music as a bridge between cultures.

Through his Ali Zafar Foundation, he has supported education, flood relief, and youth empowerment initiatives in Pakistan, further reinforcing his reputation as an artist deeply committed to humanitarian causes.

