National Stadium Karachi's renovation work expected to resume next month

This undated image shows a view of National Bank Stadium Karachi. — Reuters

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has finalised a comprehensive plan to upgrade the National Stadium Karachi, with renovation work expected to begin next month, sources said on Tuesday.

They said the renovation will include remodelling of enclosures similar to the recently upgraded Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Measures will also be taken to improve the viewing experience for spectators.

The National Bank Stadium in Karachi, Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, and Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium underwent upgradation ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2024, hosted in Pakistan.

As part of the first phase of the renovation programme, the National Stadium Karachi received a major overhaul with the construction of a brand-new, state-of-the-art pavilion, installation of large digital screens, modern LED floodlights, and thousands of new spectator seats.

The newly built pavilion has been equipped with international-standard dressing rooms for players and match officials, along with upgraded hospitality suites and media facilities designed to meet ICC requirements.

Meanwhile, sources said the PCB does not plan to immediately install roofs over the stands at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Separately, the board is also collaborating with the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on the construction of a new cricket stadium in Islamabad.

The management and operational control of the new Islamabad stadium will remain with the CDA, while the PCB will oversee cricketing activities and event management at the facility, the sources added.