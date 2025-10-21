Kourtney Kardashian shares this year's Halloween decorations

'Queen of Halloween' Kourtney Kardashian shares glimpse of spooky decor

Kourtney Kardashian, the reality TV star has finally transformed her house for the spooky season.

After declaring herself "Queen of Halloween" in 2021, the wife of Travis Barker is all set for the 2025 holiday.

Advertisement

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Kourtney revealed decorations for 2025 Halloween.

Kourtney Kardashian previously declared herself 'Queen of Halloween'

The first snap showed the outdoors with a huge skeleton sculpture and the bottom surrounded by orange pumpkins. Moreover, yellow, white and pastel orange pumpkins were placed around pillars.

Kourtney Kardashian reveals Halloween decor

Notably, the second snap featured a Halloween tablespace. The middle of the table was decorated with long white candles, metallic and white skulls, and skeleton hands.

Dusty Springfield's track Spooky played in the background.

This comes after Kourtney Kardashian called herself Queen of Halloween in 2021. The Lemme founder is wife of Travis Barker, and the couple share a son Rocky Thirteen Barker.