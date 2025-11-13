Lauren Sanchez Bezos praises Sydney Sweeney's 'powerful' performance in 'Christy'

Lauren Sanchez Bezos has lauded Sydney Sweeney's "powerful" performance in the new boxing movie, Christy.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, November 12, the 55-year-old former journalist said that Sydney's performance in Christy is "Oscar worthy."

Advertisement

"Just watched @sydney_sweeney in @christy.movie. I have to say it's one of the most powerful movies I have ever seen,” penned Lauren alongside a photo of the film on a screen.

"Oscar worthy performance by Sydney," she added.

Lauren's post comes just two days after Sydney reacted to the movie's debut with a lengthy Instagram post.

The actress said that she was "deeply proud" of the film, regardless of its box office performance.

"I am so deeply proud of this movie," penned Sydney. "I proud of the film david made. I proud of the story we told. I proud to represent someone as strong and resilient as Christy Martin. this experience has been one of the greatest honors of my life."

"This film stands for survival, courage, and hope. through our campaigns, we’ve helped raise awareness for so many affected by domestic violence. we all signed on to this film with the belief that Christy's story could save lives," added The Anyone But You actress.

Christy was released in cinemas on September 5 and collected only $1.3 million in its opening weekend.