Major honour for 'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman after death

Chadwick Boseman to receive Hollywood Walk of Fame star posthumously

Chadwick Boseman, the well-known star of Black Panther, whose death shocked many fans, will now be honoured with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.



Ana Martinez, who is the producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, adds, “The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is deeply honored to celebrate Chadwick Boseman’s extraordinary legacy with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame."

“His powerful performances and enduring impact both on and off screen continue to inspire generations around the world," she notes.

According to reports, the late star's wife, Simone Ledward-Boseman, will receive the honour. Moreover, speakers at the ceremony will include Ryan Coogler, the director of Black Panther, and Viola Davis, Chadwick's co-star in Black Bottom.

It is not the first time Chadwick has received a posthumous honour. One example is his Academy Award nomination in 2021 for his role in the 2020 Netflix movie.

Chadwick had colon cancer, which he kept private. He died in 2020. He was 43.