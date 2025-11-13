Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Falchuk face marriage trouble

Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Falchuk spend 'more time apart'

Gwyneth Paltrow is facing troubles in her second marriage!

The actress and her husband Brad Falchuk are said to be spending more time apart.

An insider told Radar Online, "For people who have known them as a couple for years, it looks bad."

Adding, "Gwyneth gets tired of people and discards them when she's done with them – not just professionally, but personally."

"When she and Chris Martin divorced, it was totally on Paltrow's terms – right down to the public statement she made about them splitting up," insider noted referring to Gwyneth's first husband Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

The source went on to share that there is "less overlap than ever" between the couple, noting that "the real tell here is how she has approached her comeback to acting this year."

Gwyneth Paltrow is returning to acting with a romantic role opposite to Timothee Chalamet in Marty Supreme. "It was just another big decision she made without taking him into consideration," the source revealed.

On the other hand, the actress reportedly gets "very defensive" if anyone suggest "there could be trouble between her and Brad."

"She insists people are only saying that because they don't know what a healthy relationship looks like – she thinks it's a good thing that she and Brad aren't codependent," the source noted claiming that she can "brush off speculation all she wants" but until the couple start spending time together people will talk.