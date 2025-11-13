 
Geo News

FX announces major update on 'Shōgun' season 2

The 'Shōgun' announcement is regarding the season two cast and shooting

By
Hassan Sohail
|

November 13, 2025

Shōgun shares update on shooting, cast for season two
'Shōgun' shares update on shooting, cast for season two

FX, the network behind Shōgun, announces the shooting of season two of the samurai drama will begin in Vancouver in January.

Along with this, the cast who are returning to the show include  Hiroyuki Sanada, who plays feudal Japanese ruler Lord Toranaga, Cosmo Jarvis as English sailor John Blackthorne, Fumi Nikaidô (as Lady Ochiba, the mother of the former shōgun's only heir), and Shinnosuke Abe (as Mariko's hot-headed husband Buntaro).

Advertisement

Hiroto Kanai (as Yabushige's nephew Omi), Yoriko Dôguchi (as Toranaga's wife Kiri), Tommy Bastow (as Portuguese priest Alvito), Yuko Miyamoto (as brothel proprietor Gin), Eita Okuno (as Toranaga's half-brother Saeki) and Yuka Kouri (as prized courtesan Kiku).

In addition, some new faces have also been added, including Asami Kizukawa as Aya, Masataka Kubota as Hyūga, Sho Kaneta as Hidenobu, Takaaki Enoki as Lord Ito, and Jun Kunimura as Gōda. 

The Shōgun season two synopsis reads, "is set ten years after the events of the first season," per the official synopsis, "and continues the historically-inspired saga of these two men from different worlds whose fates are inextricably entwined."

It is worth noting that the series was initially planned as a miniseries. However, after its debut, the samurai epic became such a breakout success - winning a record 18 Emmys - that it led the network to order two additional seasons.

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

FX swings axe on this hit comedy show
FX swings axe on this hit comedy show
Bobby Bones returns 'DWTS' trophy after being slighted by Tom Bergeron
Bobby Bones returns 'DWTS' trophy after being slighted by Tom Bergeron
How Kylie Jenner helped Khloe Kardashian rebuild after Tristan Thompson's betrayal
How Kylie Jenner helped Khloe Kardashian rebuild after Tristan Thompson's betrayal
Blake Lively achieves yet another upper hand in Justin Baldoni case
Blake Lively achieves yet another upper hand in Justin Baldoni case
Amy Schumer hits back at critics after wiping her social media posts
Amy Schumer hits back at critics after wiping her social media posts
Diddy's prison release delayed after reports of rule violations
Diddy's prison release delayed after reports of rule violations
Kaitlyn Bristowe breaks silence on Sasha Farber dating rumors video
Kaitlyn Bristowe breaks silence on Sasha Farber dating rumors
Glen Powell reveals Tom Cruise's real-life nickname
Glen Powell reveals Tom Cruise's real-life nickname
Hilaria Baldwin goes unfiltered about 26-year age gap with Alec Baldwin
Hilaria Baldwin goes unfiltered about 26-year age gap with Alec Baldwin