Sarah Ferguson makes bold move after Prince Andrew's title exit

Prince Andrew ex-wife Sarah Ferguson removes her royal title on social media

Sarah Ferguson has made a surprising move following the bold title decision by Prince Andrew.

On Friday, October 17, 2025, Andrew, the Duke of York, announced that he would give up on his royal titles and honors, also including Ferguson's Duchess of York title.

Ferguson, also referred to as Fergie, is popularly known as SarahTheDuchess on her X (Formerly Twitter). Now, Fergie has made a major change to her username to @sarahMFergie15.

Meanwhile, her Instagram handle @SarahFerguson15 remains same.

This comes after the royal family's official website updated to remove Prince Andrew's Duke of York title after the announcement.

In the statement shared via Buckingham Palace, the brother of King Charles stated, "In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family. I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life."

"With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me," Prince Andrew concluded.