Eugenie follows in footsteps of Princess Anne, late Queen as she represents King Charles

Princess Eugenie marked her first official engagement since King Charles removed the remaining titles of her father, former prince Andrew, by attending an event of an organization founded by the monarch himself.

The daughter of Andrew and Sarah Ferguson also made it clear with her appearance at the event that she would follow in the footsteps of her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and her aunt Princess Anne when it comes to royal duties and protecting the very institution which the family represents: the British monarchy.

Advertisement

The youngest daughter of the disgraced Andrew wore a broad smile and showed no sign of grief over the damage caused to her family as she posed for photos during the event organized by Kings Foundation.

She shared multiple photos from the event with a statement that said: "A mentoring morning with HRH Princess Eugenie and The King’s Foundation’s 35 under 35 network.

"Earlier this week, @PrincessEugenie spent time with members of the @kingsfoundation 35 under 35 network at the @broadwicksoho, alongside a range of other inspiring mentors representing different areas of expertise. HRH became an official mentor for the 35 under 35 network in May 2025."

"This week’s event brought together leaders in their fields to share advice and make connections – helping to support the flourishing careers and crafts of the 35 under 35 network."

"Thank you to everyone who made it such an inspiring event!"

On October 30, King Charles stripped Andrew of his royal titles over his links to late sex offender Jeffery Epstein.

Andrew had on October 17 announced that he will no longer be using the title of Duke of York.

The monarch also ordered Andrew to vacate his Royal Lodge residence in the same statement which announced action against the second son of late Queen Elizabeth II.



