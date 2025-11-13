Prince William loses trust in Princess Beatrice amid Andrew controversy?

Prince William fears Princess Beatrice’s return to royal duties could harm monarchy’s image

Prince William is losing trust in Princess Beatrice after King Charles’ decision to bring her back into royal duties despite the ongoing drama surrounding her father Andrew.

Charles has approved Beatrice’s new patronage with the Outward Bound Trust and sent her on a hospital visit in London which is her first major solo engagement in years.

According to Radar Online, the Prince of Wales has strongly opposed the monarch’s move as he believes it could damage the monarchy’s image.

This comes after Charles stripped Andrew’s royal titles and ordered him to vacate the Royal Lodge due his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Citing an insider, Rob Schuter posted on Substack that William was blindsided by the King’s move, adding that the monarch views it as an act of family unity and redemption.

They said William "strongly opposed" to Charles’ decision as its both "too soon" and "too risky" to let Andrew’s daughter be a part of the

"William wanted the Yorks out of sight until after the King's next health review,” the insider said. "But His Majesty insisted – he thinks the family needs to heal in public.

"William's pragmatic. He knows the Yorks are poison with the public. His father just won't see it,” they added.

They further added that while William wants to safeguard the monarchy's reputation, Charles "appears keen to promote family redemption and public unity."

"Charles thinks the family must show unity in front of the country – but William thinks optics and timing matter," they said.