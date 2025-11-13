Prince William's organization expresses gratitude to Shawn Mendes, Kylie Minogue

Earthshot Prize on Thursday shared photos of Australian singer Kylie Minogue, Shawn Mendes, thanking the artists for their performances at the annual award ceremony in Brazil.

A picture of Shawn Mendes hugging Prince William, the founder of the Earthshot Prize, and Mingue talking to the Prince of Wales were among multiple photos shared by the organization with a message of gratitude.

"Shawn Mendes, What a performance! Thanks for joining us in Rio to celebrate our amazing Earthshot Winners and Finalists," read the caption of a post also containing William's photos with the singer.

Sharing Mingue's pictures, the organization wrote, "What a show! Such a special moment having Kylie Minogue with us in Rio for a night of celebration."

Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel was also among celebrities who joined Britain's Prince William for the awards ceremony in Brazil for his multi-million dollar environmental prize.

The British heir to the throne launched the Earthshot Prize in 2020 with the aim of finding innovative solutions to pressing environmental problems. This year's winners were announced at a star-studded event held in Rio de Janeiro on November 5.











