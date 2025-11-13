King Charles leaves ex-Prince Andrew in tears by using ‘one word'

Andrew cried after reading key statement from King Charles: Insider

King Charles left his brother Prince Andrew in tears after officially stripping him of his royal titles in a formal statement, a new report has revealed.

According to Radar Online, the “disgraced” royal took a word from the monarch’s official statement on removing his titles very personally.

They said Andrew Mountbatten Windsor took the word as a personal insult, with sources revealing that he “wept in fury” after reading the document.

The insider revealed Andrew became enraged over the wording “The King has been pleased,” mistaking it as Charles actually being happy taking the action.

"THE KING has been pleased by Letters Patent under the Great Seal of the Realm dated 3 November 2025 to declare that Andrew Mountbatten Windsor shall no longer be entitled to hold and enjoy the style, title or attribute of 'Royal Highness' and the titular dignity of 'Prince,’” the official statement read.



However, the use of the word “please” was taken very negatively by Andrew. "Andrew is so dim he completely missed the formality of the language in the letter,” they said.

“It's simply old-fashioned language used in royal proclamations. He thought his brother was mocking him, as if Charles was personally 'pleased' to humiliate him. He took it as a final, cruel twist of the knife," they added.

Another source revealed that the former Duke of York’s reaction was “volcanic,” adding, “He slammed the document down and shouted that his brother had taken pleasure in destroying him.

“No one could convince him it was standard wording. He saw red and then just broke down – it was a mix of fury and disbelief."

While there has been no reaction from Charles on this, palace officials noted there was "no personal sentiment" in the language used in the document.

"The term 'has been pleased' dates back centuries. It's a formal construction, not an emotional one,” retired palace courtier revealed.

“But Andrew isn't smart enough to grasp that. He's humiliated, and he's reading everything through the lens of personal rejection."