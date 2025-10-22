Storm Benjamin: Met Office warnings for UK explained

A bout of severe autumnal weather is set to sweep across the UK on Thursday, October 23, driven by a low-pressure system named “Storm Benjamin” by Météo France.

Although northern France, Belgium, and the Netherlands are predicted to be affected the most, the Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for both wind and rain across significant parts of England and Wales, warning people of possible travel disruption and localized flooding.

The incoming storm will introduce a group of heavy rainfall moving north-eastwards and there is a warning in effect from midnight Wednesday until 21:00 BST Thursday over most of southern and eastern England.

Rainfall totals are expected to reach 20-50mm (up to 2 inches) increasing the risks of flooding and transportation delays.

At the same time, an increase in the intensity of north-westerly winds is also forecasted.

There are distinct yellow wind warnings to west Wales, south-western England, and east England.

It is expected that the gusts will be 45-55 mph with the possibility of 65 mph east coasts.

In the worst case scenario, there are some of the exposed coastal sections which may temporarily experience up to 75 mph of gusts, speeds capable of bringing branches of the trees down, cutting off power and rendering the place unsafe to travel.

The decision to name the storm was made by the French meteorological service due to the significant impacts expected there, with all partner nations adopting the same name for consistency.

RAC has urged drivers to be more “vigilant” by reminding them to drive at a slower pace, maintain a wider distance between cars and do not drive in floodwater.

RAC spokesperson Rod Dennis warned “Thursday is set to be a challenging day for drivers.”