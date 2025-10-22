WWI soldiers laid to rest in France after 108 years

Four British World War I soldiers have been laid to rest with full military honors, 108 years after they were killed in action.

The comrades are identified as Arthur Cook, Robert Cullum, John Fraser, and William London.

Their remains were discovered in 2020 during construction work for a hospital near Lens, France.

All four soldiers, from Grimsby, served together in the same Lewis gun team in the 1/5 Battalion Lincolnshire Regiment.

They died on May 5, 1917 during the Battle of Arras.

Beside their remains, the artifacts including regimental insignia and ancient equipment was found with them.

These antiques helped to trace their identification that dated back to 1917.

On Tuesday, October 21, soldiers were buried with complete military burial at the Loos British Cemetery Extension, near where the men fell.

The descendants were also present to witness the dignified burial.

Alexia Clark of the MOD’s “war detectives" team stated that it was a privilege to find the soldiers after so long.

She noted that still around half a million soldiers are still missing both world wars. Hence, each identification is a major achievement.

The graves will be taken care of in perpetuity by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission.

Who won World War I?

World War I (1914-1918) was fought between allied and central powers. Allied powers (France, Britain, and the United States) defeated central powers (mainly Germany, Austria-Hungary, and the Ottoman Empire). Main areas of conflict included Europe and the Middle East, as well as parts of Africa and the Asia-Pacific.