What prompt did Michigan woman give ChatGPT to win $100K powerball prize?

Michigan woman wins $100,000 using ChatGPT picked lottery numbers

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

October 22, 2025

A Michigan woman used ChatGPT to pick her Powerball numbers that have paid off the fortune of $100,000.

In early September, the powerball jackpot was raised to $1 billion. This huge prize money urged Tammy Carvery to try her luck.

The 45-year-old used to play occasionally when the jackpot “gets up there” but this time she decided to use an advanced method.

While talking to Michigan Lottery officials, Carvey explained the prompt she gave to the AI chat bot, “I asked ChatGPT for a set of Powerball numbers, and those are the numbers I played on my ticket.”

Luckily, the result came out in her favour and she remained successful in her digital gamble.

“When I checked the winning numbers, I saw I matched four white balls and the Powerball and knew I had to have won something,” she told lottery officials.

“Google told me it was a $50,000 prize, so that’s what I thought I’d won,” she added.

The prize, however, was about to get multiplied. Carvey had forgotten she added the Powerplay multiplier to her ticket which doubled her prize.

“It wasn’t until I logged into my Michigan Lottery account that I realized I added the Power Play to my ticket and actually won $100,000! My husband and I were in total disbelief,” she explained.

Carvey bought the ticket through the Michigan Lottery website and plans to pay off her home with the prize amount. She intends to save the rest. 

