 
Geo News

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia join hands to promote football development

MoU was signed between PFF President Mohsin Gilani and SAFF President Yasser Al-Misehal

By
Faizan Lakhani
|

October 22, 2025

PFF President Mohsin Gilani (right) and SAFF President Yasser Al-Misehal shaking hands after signing agreement. — Reporter
PFF President Mohsin Gilani (right) and SAFF President Yasser Al-Misehal shaking hands after signing agreement. — Reporter 

The Pakistan Football Federation has entered into a formal partnership with the Saudi Arabian Football Federation to increase cooperation and promote football development between the two countries.

According to PFF sources, a memorandum of understanding was signed on Oct 18 by PFF President Mohsin Gilani and SAFF President Yasser Al-Misehal. 

Advertisement

Officials said the agreement reflects a shared commitment to raising football standards and creating pathways for players, coaches and officials from both nations.

Under the MoU, the two federations will collaborate in several key areas, including coach development, women’s football and youth football. 

The partnership also ensures the launch of exchange programs, enabling players and coaches to train in each other’s countries to gain international exposure and experience.

In addition, the federations plan to organise joint training camps and workshops to improve technical expertise and promote grassroots initiatives aimed at nurturing young talent.

PFF sources said the collaboration marks an important step toward strengthening Pakistan’s football infrastructure and building stronger regional ties through the sport.

Advertisement
Naqvi 'proposes' ceremony to present Asia Cup trophy to India
Naqvi 'proposes' ceremony to present Asia Cup trophy to India
National Stadium Karachi's renovation work expected to resume next month
National Stadium Karachi's renovation work expected to resume next month
Rawalpindi Test: South Africa steady at 185/4 despite Asif's double blow
Rawalpindi Test: South Africa steady at 185/4 despite Asif's double blow
Athapaththu conjures miracle as Sri Lanka snatch victory over Bangladesh
Athapaththu conjures miracle as Sri Lanka snatch victory over Bangladesh
Shaheen Afridi replaces Mohammad Rizwan as Pakistan's ODI captain
Shaheen Afridi replaces Mohammad Rizwan as Pakistan's ODI captain
Pakistan's Ashab Irfan clinches Vancouver Men's Open 2025 title
Pakistan's Ashab Irfan clinches Vancouver Men's Open 2025 title
Rawalpindi Test: Pakistan close day one at 259-5 as South Africa fight back
Rawalpindi Test: Pakistan close day one at 259-5 as South Africa fight back
Pakistan off to flying start with twin Kabaddi wins at Asian Youth Games
Pakistan off to flying start with twin Kabaddi wins at Asian Youth Games