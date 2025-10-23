Pakistan batting falters as South Africa need 68 to level series

South Africa's Simon Harmer (centre) celebrates with teammates after taking a wicket during the third day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 22, 2025. — Reuters

Simon Harmer struck thrice in quick succession during the morning session on Day 4 of the second Test, helping South Africa bowl out Pakistan for 138 and restrict their lead to 67 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Resuming at 94-4, Pakistan suffered an early setback when Babar Azam (50) was trapped lbw by Harmer. The off-spinner continued his impressive spell, removing Mohammad Rizwan (18) and Noman Ali (0) in quick succession, before Shaheen Shah Afridi (0) was run out — leaving Pakistan reeling at 105-8 after a dramatic collapse.

Sajid Khan and Salman Agha attempted to steady the innings with a brief 24-run stand, but Keshav Maharaj ended the resistance by dismissing Agha, who scored 28 off 42 balls.

Sajid (13) was the last batter to be dismissed.

Harmer finished with figures of 6-50 while Maharaj picked up two wickets for 38 runs. Kagiso Rabada also took a wicket.

On Day 3, Pakistan dropped too many chances and allowed the South African lower-order to take a 71-run handy lead, and then faced difficulties in their second innings, having been troubled by Simon Harmer's impressive three-wicket spell.

In response to Pakistan's first-innings total of 333, South Africa posted 404 runs, thanks to outstanding contributions from Senuran Muthusamy and Kagiso Rabada.

Muthusamy made a career-best 89* while Rabada scored 71 off 61 balls. For Pakistan, Asif Afridi finished with figures of 6/79 in 34.3 overs, followed by Noman Ali with two wickets, while Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sajid Khan picked up one wicket each.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Pakistan were bundled out for 333 in 113.4 overs, with skipper Shan Masood top-scoring with 87 off 176 deliveries, including two fours and three sixes.

Opener Abdullah Shafique also notched up 57 off 146 balls with four boundaries, while Saud Shakeel contributed 66 off 147, and Salman Ali Agha played a crucial knock of 45 off 76 deliveries.

Keshav Maharaj finished with brilliant figures of 7/102 in 42.4 overs, while Simon Harmer claimed two wickets and Kagiso Rabada picked up one.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.